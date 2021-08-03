Home News America 11 hours of questioning for Cuomo in harassment inquiry
Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, according to The bioreports

August 3, 2021, 2:24 AM

NEW YORK — Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The bioreports reported Monday.

The Times spoke to five people who had been briefed on the meeting, and who recounted some details on the condition of anonymity.

The Times reported that at points, the videotaped interview was tense, with Cuomo challenging one of the investigators on his fairness and independence. When the investigators were done, they left through an exit away from the building entrance where photographers were, the paper said.

Asked about his meeting with investigators at a press conference on Monday, Cuomo declined to say anything.

“I said I would cooperate with it and at the appropriate time I will comment on the review,” he said. “But this is not the appropriate time yet.”

State Attorney General Letitia James hired the investigators to conduct the probe after several women accused Cuomo of subjecting them to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks.

Cuomo has denied the allegations.

