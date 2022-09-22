11 cool varsity sweatshirts we love for all year round

Last modified on

Sep 22, 2022 18:34 BST

Sophie Bates

The best varsity sweatshirts and motif sweat jumpers for the ultimate back to school 90s style to shop now: from ASOS, H&M, Urban Outfitters, River Island and more

If you follow any curated fashion accounts on Instagram, you’ll definitely have seen Princess Diana in her varsity sweatshirt and cycling shorts. The now-iconic look has been emulated many times, and as we’re seeing more varsity-style pieces coming to the runway, the preppy athleisure style has never been more popular.

Princess Diana wearing her Harvard varsity sweatshirt and bicycle shorts

The versatility of varsity sweatshirts makes them a staple for all year round. Throw one on during the cool evenings, team with shirts and dresses for a preppy style, or wear with activewear for a cool, comfortable look. From ASOS to Zara, H&M and more, scroll our edit of the best varsity sweatshirts to shop now.

Best varsity sweatshirts

Printed sweatshirt, £14.99, H&M

SHOP NOW Bring some colour to your wardrobe with H&M’s new varsity sweatshirt.

Colorado Springs crew neck sweatshirt, £44, Urban Outfitters

SHOP NOW This jersey sweater features Colorado Springs embroidery with a crew neck – and it’s the perfect jumper for throwing with any outfit.

Fila varsity sweatshirt, £48, ASOS

SHOP NOW We absolutely love the color of this Fila sweatshirt. If you want it though you need to hurry, as it’s selling out fast.

Harvard printed sweatshirt, £19.99, H&M

SHOP NOW Channel Princess Diana with this Harvard sweatshirt from H&M.

Palm Springs Varsity sweatshirt, £29.99, Pull & Bear

SHOP NOW Wear this Palm Springs sweater for royal-worthy varsity style.

New York downtown sweatshirt, £20, Pretty Little Thing

SHOP NOW Pretty Little Thing’s minimalist vintage-style varsity sweatshirt has a casual oversized cut.

West Village varsity sweatshirt, £24.99, New Look

SHOP NOW This green West Village sweater is so chic.

NYCU Varsity oversized sweater, £14.40, Boohoo

SHOP NOW This oversized NYCU jumper is so versatile – wear it with dresses, jeans, as loungewear or to the gym.

Charcoal athletic slogan sweatshirt, £20, Pretty Little Thing

SHOP NOW Pretty Little Thing’s oversized charcoal sweater is exactly what we want to throw on over workout clothes.

Ganni University of Love sweatshirt, £145, NET-A-PORTER

SHOP NOW This vintage-style Ganni sweatshirt is made from organic cotton, with slightly loose fit and a cool ‘1969 University of Love’ print.

Slogan varsity sweatshirt, £25.99, Zara

SHOP NOW For a subtle take on the varsity trend, try this cool slogan sweater from Zara.

