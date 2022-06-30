11-afghan-sikhs-arrive,-bring-ashes-of-terror-victim

NEW DELHI: As he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Thursday,

Raqbir

Singh was still reeling under pain from the burn injuries sustained during the terrorist attack on the Karte Parwan

Gurudwara

, the main religious centre of the Sikh community in Kabul, on June 18. Along with 10 other Afghan Sikhs, Raqbir arrived by a special flight from Kabul that also brought the ashes of another Sikh volunteer

Sawinder Singh

who was killed in the same attack. Sawinder’s wife and children received his ashes at Delhi airport.

The families of all these 11 men had earlier moved to India for safety.

The terrorist attack has made the survival of the remaining Sikhs “impossible”. Both

Sawinder

(45) and Raqbir (42) lived in the safety of the Gurudwara and served there and stepped out only to make a living.

On Thursday, as Raqbir walked out of the terminal and reached his home in Tilak Nagar, his survival was more like a miracle for his mother who is still reeling under the pain of having lost her younger son in an attack on another Gurudwara in 2020 in Kabul. His voice heavy with emotion, Raqbir told TOI that the relief of being reunited with his mother, wife and three children has made him forget his pain from injuries for now.

The arrival of this group of Afghan Sikhs was marked by a sombre reminder of the dangers facing around 152 remaining Sikhs holding on to the few things they own in Kabul and some waiting for visa approvals to be able to leave with the others for India.

A statement released on the arrival of the group said that Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Amritsar has organised and is facilitating transfer of Afghan Hindus and Sikhs from Afghanistan to India in coordination with the think tank Indian World Forum and the government of India. SGPC, Amritsar will support their rehabilitation in India. Puneet Chandhok from Indian World Forum said that 60 people out of those still in Kabul are waiting for visas.

