$10k-reward-offered-to-find-gunman-that-killed-national-guardsman

Reuters
Drop in UK COVID-19 cases indicates infection surge may be past peak
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported its lowest daily total of new coronavirus cases since July 4 on Monday, adding to signs that a recent surge in infections driven by the spread of the Delta variant may have passed its peak. The number of new cases fell for a sixth consecutive day, to 24,950 on Monday from 29,173 on Sunday. Britain has been closely watched by health experts and by financial markets since most legal restrictions were lifted in England on July 19, not long after new cases reached their highest level since mid-January.
Reuters Videos
Mixed Astra-Pfizer COVID shot ‘boosts antibodies’
A new medical study from South Korea says that a shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, followed by a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, can boost some antibody levels by six times compared to using just two shots of AstraZeneca instead.The findings from Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention agency follow a similar study in the UK last month.The studies would support the decision by several countries to allow people who have had a single shot of AstraZeneca to use an alternative for their second dose after AstraZeneca was linked to rare bloodclots.It includes Canada, Italy, and China — although, the World Health Organization has warned against the practice, saying there isn’t enough data about the health impact.The South Korea study specifically focused on levels of what are called “neutralizing” antibodies, which prevent coronavirus from entering cells and replicating.
Reuters Videos
Landslide kills nine in northern India
The vehicle was carrying 11 people, two of the passengers were injured along with passersby.Video footage of the landslide shows a bridge being destroyed by rolling boulders from the adjacent hillside. The falling rocks also damaged other vehicles parked nearby.Indo Tibetan Border Police, or ITBP, teams rushed to the scene to conduct a rescue operation.Local media reported that the people killed were tourists from Delhi and other parts of the country. One of the injured was a local resident.
Associated Press
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win
Lee Kiefer won the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and the third fencing gold in the country’s history by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final. Mariel Zagunis is the only other U.S fencer to earn gold, winning the saber events at the 2004 and 2008 Games. Kiefer ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Reuters
Olympics-Surfing-Stoked surfers ride wave of emotion at first Games
TOKYO (Reuters) -Brazil’s Italo Ferreira and American Carissa Moore led the way by winning the first two heats as surfing made an emotional Olympic debut on a sweltering Sunday at the Tokyo Games. “I’m so stoked, it’s a special event and I’ve been training a lot these last couple of months, I’m so glad to be here,” Ferreira told reporters after edging out Hiroto Ohhara, Leonardo Fioravanti and Leandro Usuna in the day’s first heat. In the women’s competition, world number one Moore scored a narrow win over Teresa Bonvalot of Portugal.