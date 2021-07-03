Home SPORTS 106-year-old World War II veteran Mabel Johnson throws first pitch at Royals game
SPORTS

106-year-old World War II veteran Mabel Johnson throws first pitch at Royals game

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
106-year-old-world-war-ii-veteran-mabel-johnson-throws-first-pitch-at-royals-game

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 245th birthday on Sunday, the Kansas City Royals invited a special guest to kick off Independence Day weekend.

Mabel Johnson, a 106-year-old World War II veteran, threw out the first pitch Friday at Kauffman Stadium ahead of the Royals beating the Minnesota Twins 7-4.

A Kansas resident since 1991, Johnson spent three years during World War II serving as a United States Coast Guard SPAR, the women’s branch of the USCG reserves. Her husband was also a veteran.

Johnson now lives in Olathe, Kansas.

Contact Emily Leiker at eleiker@usatoday.com or on Twitter @emleiker

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 106-year-old veteran Mabel Johnson throws first pitch at Royals game

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Emma Raducanu does not want her thrilling Wimbledon...

Trio of Boilermakers off and running in Lativa...

Knicks News: 2021 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Could...

Cowboys’ 2021 roster ranked among top 10 in...

Red Sox outfield defense has somehow remained elite...

Tadej Pogacar takes Tour de France yellow jersey...

Kenyon Martin Sr. had more nerves watching KJ...

Angels’ Trout optimistic he can return after All-Star...

British teen Raducanu joins Gauff in 4th round...

Hundreds Of Fans Troop Into The Streets Of...

Leave a Reply