1000-Lb Sisters: Fans Worried After Tammy Posts & Deletes Smoking Photo – Screen Rant

Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton are worried for her health after she posted and then deleted a selfie of her smoking. Ever since Tammy and her younger sibling Amy Slaton’s weight loss journey premiered on TLC on January 1, 2020, viewers have witnessed Tammy struggle to get her health under control. They want to see her live a full life but are getting frustrated as Tammy continues to self-sabotage her progress with poor eating habits, questionable men, and now, smoking.

Throughout the first two seasons of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy, 34, didn’t have much success at dropping any of her 600-plus pounds. She agitatedly watched from the sidelines as 400-pound Amy, 33, qualified for weight loss surgery. Not only did Amy lose over 100 pounds, but she also started a new life with her husband Michael Halterman, with whom she welcomed son Gage. Tammy, on the other hand, kept making up excuses for why she couldn’t do the same. Amy feared that if Tammy didn’t start making drastic changes, she wouldn’t be alive much longer. Despite losing a few pounds, Tammy gained it all back and then some when COVID-19 hit. At 665 pounds, Tammy contracted the virus and had to be put on oxygen.

While supporters of Tammy have felt some sympathy for her thus far, their attitudes changed when she posted on Instagram a selfie that showed her smoking/vaping. Soon after, Tammy deleted the photo and replaced it with a series of dimly-lit selfies sans cigarette/vape pen, seen below. But this didn’t fool her 211,000 eagle-eyed followers, who were alarmed over Tammy’s previous post. One said, “Deleting your smoking photos doesn’t erase the damage you did to your lungs.” Another said. “Clearly your smoking photos didn’t go over the way you thought they would. Every season we hope you’ll start caring about yourself but obviously, you’re trying even harder to kill yourself…“

Many of Tammy’s followers pleaded with her to get healthy before it’s too late. When it comes to Tammy’s family, she has a solid support system. Amy hoped her own weight loss success would’ve served as inspiration for her sister. The Slatons’ brother Chris Combs even volunteered to join Tammy on a diet and exercise regime. However, Tammy’s choice in men is proving to be detrimental. On 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy was head over heels for Jerry Sykes, a self-proclaimed lover of big women, whom she met online. Every time Jerry visited her in Kentucky, he arrived with a giant bag of candy.

An air date for 1000-Lb Sisters season three has yet to be announced, but it’s likely TLC will continue to chronicle Tammy and Amy. Thanks to their crude humor and tell-it-like-it-is personalities, the Slatons, whose rise to fame began with YouTube makeup tutorials, have become beloved household names. In fact, favorite catchphrases like “sodies,” which is their way of saying “sodas,” are available on T-shirts, mugs, and other items on Etsy. Hopefully, Tammy is able to see how much family and fans love her and are rooting for her to succeed.

