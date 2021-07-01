100-years-of-china’s-communist-party:-10-moments-that-shaped-the-world’s-most-powerful-authoritarian-political-party

In the early 1920s, China was in chaos.

Its first republican government had fallen apart less than 10 years after taking power from the last emperor of the Qing dynasty. The country was riven by infighting between powerful warlords, each ruling over a region with their own armies, and a devastating famine in the north had killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party, known as the Kuomintang (KMT), was attempting unsuccessfully to reunify the country under a central government.

In this atmosphere, small groups drawn to communist ideology were springing up across the country, inspired by socialist writer Karl Marx and the Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin.

The groups met for the first time in Shanghai on July 23, 1921, when — according to its official history — party membership was only about 50 people.

The order of business? “To overthrow the bourgeoisie by means of the revolutionary army of the proletariat,” according to the party’s official history.

Only two men from that meeting would be present at the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 — Mao Zedong and Dong Biwu. The rest had either died, left the party or fallen out of favor.

At the time, the significance of the meeting was clearly unknown: today the party celebrates July 1 as its anniversary because for years the actual date of the first congress was disputed.