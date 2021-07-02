100-year-old-man-climbs-the-roof-of-02-arena-in-wheelchair-to-celebrate-birthday,-video-stirs-mixed-reactions

A war veteran has made history as he becomes the oldest person to climb the roof of the 02 Arena dome

100-year-old Harry White made the climb in a wheelchair with the aid of his team as he marked his birthday

The old man who shattered a record he had kept at the age of 97 said he wanted something challenging for his birthday

An old man has marked attaining a centenary age in grand style. The man celebrated his 100th birthday by climbing the roof of the 02 Arena dome located in Peninsula, United Kingdom.

BBC News reports that the man named Harry White had, at the age of 97, held the record of being the oldest climber of the 50m tall structure.

The war veteran was pulled up in a wheelchair by his team

Harry was able to achieve the roof climb in a wheelchair and with assistance from his team members.

Speaking on the historic feat, the war veteran stated that he had wanted something quite challenging for his birthday and was happy it is now a reality.

At the roof top, the celebrant was presented with a cake.

Many disputed his record

Some social media users faulted his achievement on the ground that he was aided by team members.

@barrlock6665 commented:

“The views must have been spectacular. He probably could see for blocks and blocks.”

@_fanofgeorgerussell63 remarked:

“He not climbing the O2 arena but that’s nice happy 100th birthday Prince Philip u get your letter from the queen soon enough.”

@fifbrownlie reacted:

“Happy Birthday Harry! Wishing you a wonderful day and many thanks for your service!”

@saagar98 thought:

“Dont give him a climber title as 100s of People are literally pushing his wheelchair!! Man oh man just relax and enjoy your time.”

