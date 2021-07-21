100 Kidnapped Victims Rescued In Zamfara After 42 Days In Captivity – Channels Television

The police command in Zamfara State says security operatives have rescued 100 abducted persons from bandits at Kabaro forest.

The victims, mostly women, and children were kidnapped on June 8 by bandits and taken to Kabaro village in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Shehu said the rescue was done in collaboration with the state ministry of security and home affairs, adding that the victims had spent 42 days with the abductors before they were rescued.

He added that all the victims were from Manawa village of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the victims were released unconditionally, adding that no ransom was paid before their release.

Shehu who presented 80 rescued victims before the journalists maintained that, the remaining 20 are in the hospital receiving treatment.

“The Zamfara state police in collaboration with the state ministry for security and home affairs have successfully secured the unconditional release of one hundred kidnapped victims who were abducted from Manawa village of Mutunji district in Dansadau Emirate of Maru local government area of the State.

“It could be recalled that on 8th June 2021, some recalcitrant bandits stormed Manawa village, and abducted 100 villagers, including nursing mothers, males, and children.

“The victims, who were in the custody of their abductors for 42 days, were released without giving any financial or material gain and they will be medically checked and debriefed before being reunited with their respective families,” Shehu said.

The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, warned the recalcitrant bandits to renounce criminalities and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law.

The Special Adviser to Governor Matawalle on Security Matters, Mamman Tsafe explained that the state government would continue to use both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in ensuring dealing with banditry issues.

He said the state government will continue to dialogue with the bandits and will also use force in dealing with recalcitrant bandits.