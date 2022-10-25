100 Happy New Month Messages, Wishes, Prayers For September

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the month of September, the ninth month of the year 2022.A happy new month to you, your friends and your family from Naija News Team.

Being a new day of a new month, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new month prayer points and messages you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. I wish you a happy new month with lots of blessings and fulfilments. This new month has a lot of glory for you in-store. What you lost last month you shall regain this month. Happy New Month!

2. This new month shall take back all the negativities of the past months and bestow upon you the abundance of positivities and make your life more fabulous than it was. I wish you the best in this new month.

3. This New Month shall embrace you with loads of love and decorate you with colours Of blessings like a rainbow to make your life worth the best in the world. Happy New Month, dear!

4. If you didn’t achieve what you wished and hoped for last month, don’t worry. Another new month is here for all your unfulfilled wishes and expects to come to past. Happy New Month.

5. Unlike other months, this New Month will not only make you older but will also make you wiser and greater. Welcome to the month of greatness. You are a blessing to me. Happy New Month.

6. New Month, New Hope, New Blessings, New Life, New Fulfilment, New Health New Goals, New Joy, New Songs, and New Challenges. This New month you shall conquer every challenge that crosses your path and achieve your goals. Happy New Month.

7. This New Month shall bring a plethora of changes in your life. This changes shall be positive changes. It will move your life to a greater height. I want you to expect everything to turn around for your good. Happy New Month, my dear.

8. Here is another New Month. The newness of the month shall bring you unlimited happiness. This month shall rain blessings on you. This New month shall mark the beginning of God’s work in your life. I wish you a lovely and Happy New month.

9. This New Month you shall be as bright as the moon, you shall shine like the sun. You will be of value like Diamonds. This New Month shall bring you divine blessings. I wish you a pleasant and happy new month.

10. May This New Month Bring you Happiness, Success and a life filled with Peace, Hope, and Togetherness of your Family and Friend. I wish you a Happy New Month.

11. Wishing you a New Month that is Sparking with Fun and Masti, Bursting with Joy and Love and crackling with Cheers and Laughter! Happy New Month. Have a blast.

12. May this brand New Month discover and make you Fresher, Happier, Healthier, More Joyful, More Cheerful and More Satisfied. I wish you a Happy New Month.

13. Somethings may be left undone, and some words may be left unsaid. Some feelings may be left unexpressed, but a person like you can never be forgotten. I wish you a Happy New Month.

14. Lighten up your environment with your brightest smiles and make way for cheers with your good deeds this New Month. It’s going to be a month of blessing and fulfillment. May the rest of your days be memorable.

15. May this New Month bring you Happiness, not Tears, Joy and not Sorrow. Always remember that in this New Month, all your problems must meet its end. Have a lovely New Month.

16. May this New Month fill your heart with Love, Hope, Faith, Cheers, Happiness, Tranquility, and peace. I Wish you a Happy New Month devoid of pains!

17. In this New Month, may God bless you with style to convert all your dreams which you couldn’t achieve these past months into reality in this New Month. I wish to say a Happy New Month to you.

18. Do away with Hate, Lust, Jealousy, Grudge, Animosity, Greed from your heart this New Month and replace them with Love, Commitment, Support, Compassion, Honesty, and Contentment, I wish you a very Happy New Month.

19. In life, there is a season for everything, a time to be Sad and a time to be Happy. I pray that this New Month brings to you happiness and joy forever and ever. I wish you a lovely New Month.

20. On my way to this month, I met Peace, Happiness, Harmony, Love, Good Health and Joy. They needed a permanent site to erect their structures. So I gave them your address, and I hope they will arrive safely. Happy New Month.



Happy New Month Wishes and Messages November 2022

21. May the light of greatness shine upon your life this New Month and fill your days with the blessings of Peace, Happiness, and Goodwill. Happy New Month.

22. I wish you a month of Happiness, Success, Peace, Prosperity, Good Health and Wealth, Also a New Month of Love and Laughter. Happy New Month.

23. May this New Month Open up for you Good Ways, Fill your heart with New Hopes and bring for you Promises of Better Days! I wish you a Happy and Prosperous New Month!

24. I pray that throughout this New Month may your life be filled with the celebration of Happiness and Joy. I wish you a Joyous, Happy and Prosperous New Month with God’s Blessings. Happy New Month.

25. It’s a New Month! I pray that this New Month brings the warmth of love and lead your path of life towards a positive direction that will bring out the best of you. Happy New Month.

26. I Hope this New Month reignites your hopes and courage, alongside the passion and zeal to achieve your desires. I wish you all the best this month could offer. Happy New Month.

27. May this New Month strengthen you with the courage and zeal to conquer your challenges and convert them to positivity. I wish you greater heights this New Month. Happy New Month, dear.

28. In this New Month, may you view the world with a positive outlook, speak your heart out with confidence, listen to others as well as your inner voice and you will be on the right road in the right direction. Happy New Month.

29. May you be blessed abundantly to spend this New Month with your parents, friends and loved ones. Be grateful, and you will have only good things come your way this month. Happy New Month!

30. To put an end to something old, we have to start something new, that is the reason why last month ended for this new month to start. I wish you a Happy and Lovely New Month with a joy-filled heart. Happy New Month.

31. Hope you scatter joy and Happiness wherever you go this New Month and get the same in return. I wish you greatness and more grace this New Month. Happy New Month to you!

32. Every New Month gives us the perfect opportunity to start something new and fresh. So do your bit this New Month and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy New Month!

33. May God bless you and keep you protected and in good health so that you can witness many more such New Months! But first of all, enjoy this New Month and stay happy! Happy New Month, my dear.

34. Even though last month presented to you various obstacles and hurdles, be proud that you managed to overcome all and cross the bridge to another New Month. May you continue to be this firm and win over all your shortcomings. Happy New Month.

35. May this New Month bring you a peace-filled life, warmth and togetherness in your family and much prosperity! Happy New Month!

36. When the New Month arrives, it brings along sets of new ideas and ways to make our lives from good to better and ultimately from better to best. Happy Lovely New Month.

37. I wish that this New Month turn out to be an exceptional one for you, filling each day with a peak of health, an abundance of happiness and sunshine, bountiful luxury and prosperity and Zen-like serenity.

38. May God spread the peace all around and bring success to you and everyone around your life this New Month. Happy New Month.!

39. May you experience the delight of love that will calm all tears away, bring genuine companions to stroll close to you, through every single day of this New Month. Happy New Month!

40. May this New Month be brighter than the past one, enveloped in goodness and wellbeing, bliss and endowments. Happy New Month.

41. Let this New Month give you all the strength and courage to conquer Negativity and convert them to enhance your positivity. Happy New Month.

42. In this New Month may we continue to share the genuine relationship that adds happiness and brings warm blessings to our lives. Happy New Month.

43. Have it at the back of your heart that each day of the New Month would keep making your good to get better and your better to become best. Happy New Month.

44. In this New Month, I wish you to have the zeal and courage to struggle and achieve your dreams and also may the blessings of the Almighty help you emerge a conqueror as you strive. Happy New Month.

45. May this New Month be filled with adoration, happiness, and cheers, and may you pass them on to those who live around you too. Happy New Month.

46. Just like a new bloom spreads fragrance around, let this New Month also fill your life with Happiness, Cheers, Joy, and Hope. Happy New Month!

47. Learn from your mistakes in the past months so that you can avoid them in this New Month. My wish for you this new month is for things to go your way and keep that awesome smile on your face all through the New Month.

48. The old month is gone and a New Month is just right in front of us. May you meet all the opportunities that it has to offer so you can use them in gratifying your hopes and desires. Happy New Month.

49. This New Month may you always be at war with your vices and peace with your virtues and may each day of this New Month make you a better and more exceptional person. Happy New Month.

50. We are already in a New Month. As you look forward to witnessing the glory of this New Month, may It bring with it more fulfilled promises. Happy New Month!

51. You won’t cease being the best for people around you this month and forever. A happy new month to you.

52. This month, and beyond, may you be the definition of God’s grace. Amen.

53. As you start this month, success shall be yours in all your endeavours. Happy new month, dear.

54. Your life shall not lack grace and mercy, this new month. A happy new month to you and yours.

55. You shall enjoy favour everywhere you turn to this month and throughout this year.

56. You shall greatly increase on every side this month. A happy new month to you.

57. All through this month, I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. A happy new month to you and yours.

58. Every step you take this month shall lead you to unspeakable testimonies, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

59. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you start this new month. Amen.

60. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams, and aspirations be unstoppable this month and beyond. A happy new month to you.

61. When this month ends, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! A happy new month to you from me.

62. This month, you shall be a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Amen. Happy new month.

63. Stay permanently blessed and have a blissful month. It’s your month of joy. Happy new month, dear.

64. This month, the voice that parted the Red Sea shall make a way for you where you think there is no way. Happy new month, dear.

65. The Lord that brought water out of rock will open the doors of unimaginable blessings for you this month and beyond. A happy new month to you and your family.

66. By the grace of God, every unpleasant event shall answer to a miracle this month. Have a blessed month.

67. Among your peers, fresh testimonies shall be your portion this month. Enjoy every moment of the new month.

68. Accelerated favour shall locate you and irreversible success shall be your daily experience this month. Best of the month to you!

69. You shall laugh over every situation this month and tears of sorrow shall never drop from your eyes. Have a blessed month.

70. May God grant you the grace to overcome all reigning challenges in your life this month and beyond. Happy new month.

71. This month, those who present themselves as your friends but are deadly enemies shall be exposed & disgraced in Jesus name. Happy newest month.

72. As long as there’s God in heaven, this month shall be to your favour. Your family shall share in same. Happy new month.

73. Your life will always be peaceful and you shall be an example of all amazing things. Happy new month.

74. The door of goodness shall be opened for you and your family, this month and forever. A happy new month to you all.

75. Every satanic power trying to reorder your life this month shall be crushed by heavenly hosts. A victorious month ahead!

76. Every spirit working to re-position your destiny for evil this month shall perish by fire. Happy new month.

77. All your pending blessings shall be delivered to you this month in Jesus name. A testimony-filled month ahead!

78. This shall be your month of surprising testimonies, in Jesus name. A happy new month to you from me.

79. Let every challenge in your life begin to receive the attention of the King of Kings for divine intervention. So shall it be for you this month! Happy new month.

80. Your moment of struggles shall give way to seasons of laughter and so shall it be for you this month. A happy new month to you.

81. Whatever has made you wander around in the past months will turn around this month and make you a “wonder” to your generation. Happy new month.

82. Everywhere you go this month, may you enjoy divine favour in Jesus name. Enjoy it.

83. This new month, I pray you will be divinely connected for greater exploits in Jesus name. Happy new month.

84. As you start this month, may all ordinances and laws are written contrary to your destiny be shattered into pieces in Jesus name. A happy new month of victory.

85. By the Grace of God, all you have ever lost in times past will be restored to you this month. Be expectant! Happy new month.

86. This month, God will increase and multiply your harvest. You will testify to God’s goodness in all you do. A happy new month to you.

87. Throughout this month, you will testify over all situations by the power in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

88. Good things will not be scarce in your life throughout this month and beyond, in Jesus Mighty name. Happy new month.

89. As you start this new month, nothing will remove the radiant Glory of God over your life in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

90. As the Sun rises every morning, so shall your greatness emerge throughout this month and forever, in the same of Jesus. Happy new month.

91. From this month, the Almighty God will command the Heavens and the earth to act in your favour, in all you do. Happy new month.

92. For you and all yours, the glory of the latter months of this year shall be greater than the former, in the name of Jesus. Happy new month.

93. This month, God will speak for you in every way and you shall testify to His Goodness. Happy new month.

94. Like never before, Heaven will open for your sake this month and blessings from above will locate you. A happy new month to you.

95. Whatever you say or do this month shall be seasoned with favour. Have a blessed month ahead.

96. God’s presence shall be your daily abode throughout this month. I wish you all the best of the month.

97. Throughout this month and beyond, no evil shall fall upon you and your family in Jesus name. All the best!

98. very power set to crumble your way and your household’s shall be shattered.

99. Under a divine declaration, begin to advance, begin to make it, begin to proceed as you begin this month. I wish you all the best.

100. Things of joy will not cease from your home this month, and throughout this year. A happy new month to you and your family.

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author but were edited where necessary.

