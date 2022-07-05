100-global-experts,-2-from-bengaluru,-bat-for-sustainable-robotics-to-meet-sdgs

BENGALURU: Arguing that robotics and autonomous systems (RAS), which are reshaping the world, will also play a fundamental role in delivering the

UN Sustainable Development Goals

(SDGs), 102 researchers and experts from across 23 countries, including two from Bengaluru, have presented potential benefits and efforts needed to prevent trade-offs in a study.

The researchers, including Bhuvana Kolar Bylappa, department of pharmacology, St John’s

Medical College and Hospital

and M Balasubramanian, centre for ecological economics and natural resources, Institute for Social and Economic Change (Isec) in

Benglauru

, have reported on RAS’ impact on all SDGs.

Giridhara R Babu, now with the department of population medicine, College of Medicine, QU Health, Qatar University, also collaborated on the study published in Nature Communications.

The researchers argue that the transformation expected through RAS offers many potential benefits but caution that realising those benefits while minimising unintended consequences and trade-offs will be complex.

“…RAS are likely to transform how SDGs are achieved, through replacing and supporting human activities, fostering innovation, enhancing remote access and improving monitoring while emerging threats relate to reinforcing inequalities, exacerbating environmental change, diverting resources from tried-and-tested solutions and reducing freedom and privacy through inadequate governance,” the study reads.

Admitting that predicting future impacts is difficult, they say thoroughly examining technological developments early is essential to prevent unintended detrimental consequences. Additionally, RAS should be considered explicitly when developing future iterations of SDGs to avoid reversing progress or exacerbating inequalities, they added.

Balasubramanian told TOI: “The UN has acknowledged this report. RAS applications are everywhere — from education to poverty eradication and from reducing socio-economic inequalities to saving the environment and tackling climate change.”

Discussing the way forward, the study reads: As a starting point, a declared aspiration to contribute positively to the full range of SDGs when designing and deploying RAS would likely enhance social and environmental benefits. Early collaboration and continued dialogue while implementing RAS would contribute to both setting realistic expectations and helping organisations working for sustainable development to seize opportunities while avoiding pitfalls.

“Greater engagement by engineers with sustainable development professionals would ensure RAS are developed and deployed while respecting the needs of multiple different groups and mitigating emerging threats from the outset. Appropriate mitigation measures to counter potential negative impacts of RAS would contribute to addressing SDGs,” the researchers add.

For example, improving education would help bridge technological gaps, reducing inequality of access to RAS. The SDGs can also be inhibited by artificial intelligence, with 59 targets impacted, particularly those centred on poverty, education and inequalities.

“Further, strengthening institutions would reduce the likelihood of poor RAS governance and strong governance structures are central to mitigating any emerging threats. Ensuring that adequate regulation is in place prior to widespread uptake will be essential,” they add.

Robotics are now included in UN’s strategies for peace, yet opportunities and threats posed by RAS are thus far not integrated into any other global initiatives, strategies or social goal setting, the researchers pointed out. In part, this is likely due to the relatively slow pace of regulation and goal setting when compared to RAS development, leaving the door to non-regulation or regulation through non-binding norms or voluntary guidelines.

“…This approach is, however, insufficient as it is unable to ensure inclusivity and representation, which are both pillars of SDGs. Iterative regulatory processes that can be adapted in parallel with emerging technologies are needed to ensure appropriate RAS governance. Inclusion of RAS in future iterations of SDGs will be essential to avoid detrimental and unintended consequences while realising opportunities they offer,” they argue.

