10-year-old-boy-among-4-injured-in-dog-attack-in-north-raleigh,-police-say

A 10-year-old boy, his father and two others were injured Sunday when two dogs attacked them in North Raleigh, police said.

Raleigh police said Sunday evening that the four people have been treated for “non life-threatening injuries” and the two dogs have been secured. But police did not provide their location.

Raleigh Police said they responded to a report at the 7300 block of Summerland Drive of multiple people being bit by loose dogs about 2 p.m. When police arrived, they said three adults and one juvenile had been bitten, a Raleigh Police spokeswoman told The News & Observer in an email.

The boy was outside his home when the attack occurred in the neighborhood off of Lynn Road, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

A witness told CBS17 that he told the boy to go inside when two Rottweilers were running through the neighborhood. The Rottweilers then ran and jumped on the boy and attacked him.

His father ran outside to intervene, stabbing one the dogs, ABC11 reported. The father was bitten by at least one of the dogs during the stabbing, CBS17 reported.

Officials told WRAL that the dogs didn’t belong to any of the people bitten.

This is the third incident in the Triangle involving violent dog attacks. In Garner on April 28, a 7-year-old girl died and her mother was injured while caring for their neighbors’ dogs.

On May 25, a 10-month-old girl died in Johnston County after being attacked by two family dogs, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

This is breaking news story and will be updated.