10-year N2bn debt affecting our operations – NECO to states

The National Examinations Council (NECO) says N2 billion in examination fees owed by some states is affecting its operations.

The Registrar, Prof Dantani Wushishi, spoke to reporters on Friday in Lagos.

Wushishi monitored the ongoing 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The official appealed to five states that are yet to remit fees of their candidates to do so.

The NECO chief further revealed that the debt dates back year 2012.

“Some of the states have started responding, while others are yet to make any attempt,” NAN quoted him saying.

He explained that the council executes capital projects and overheads from exam fees as the government does not make the provisions.

“The Federal Government only pays salaries of staff. We have challenges all around our offices regarding equipment, infrastructure, and other things.

“We are letting these states know the importance of meeting up their financial obligations to the the council, for it to remain afloat.”

A total of 1,209,000 candidates are participating in this year’s examination which began nationwide on June 27.