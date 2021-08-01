10 Xbox 360 Games Everyone Forgot About | Game Rant – Game Rant

When Microsoft first announced that it was entering the console market with the Xbox, many people were skeptical. Microsoft had recently tried and failed to make their Zune compete with Apple’s iPod, so many people thought that the Xbox would have similar results — they were extremely wrong.

Microsoft’s next console, the Xbox 360, saw the Xbox brand have a huge boost in prominence thanks to a wide selection of excellent games. Over sixteen years since it was first released, many games that were notable at the time have sadly sunken into obscurity.

10 Too Human

Too Human had a huge weight of expectations on its shoulders in the lead-up to its release, as the game had been in development for almost ten years. The game was originally intended to be released on the PlayStation 1 and then the Nintendo GameCube before Microsoft purchased the rights for it to be an Xbox 360 exclusive.

Silicon Knights’ game was eventually released in 2008 and many people were hoping for a happy ending to the drawn-out story. Unfortunately, this happy ending didn’t come as the game struggled to impress and financial issues caused by a legal battle with Epic Games saw Silicon Knights file for bankruptcy in 2014. This lead the game to face its current obscurity today.

9 Doritos Crash Course

Doritos Crash Course was a classic case of a game that wasn’t a huge hit critically but was still a system seller. THis was thanks to its simple yet enjoyable and addictive multiplayer elements that made friends want to buy an Xbox 360 to play together.

The platformer puts players on coursed similar to the TV show Wipeout, with numerous comically oversized obstacles for them to dash past. Doritos Crash Course was the winner of the Unlock Xbox competition, which was sponsored by Doritos and tasked people with creating a game concept.

8 Joe Danger

Joe Danger was originally released on the PlayStation 3 in 2010 before coming to Xbox 360 the following year. The game and its sequels were developed and published by Hello Games, who are best known today for the divisive No Man’s Sky.

Joe Danger puts players in control of motorbike stuntman, who must traverse a range of dangerous courses that essentially make the game a side-scrolling platformer. The Sonic the Hedgehog franchise was a major influence on Joe Danger, particularly with the spiked obstacles and vertical loops.

7 Pure

With the vast majority of racing games featuring either cars or motorbikes, Black Rock Studio tried to exploit a niche with their quad-bike racing game Pure.

The game leaned more towards the arcade-style or racing games by letting players perform over-the-top tricks that expand their “thrill meter,” which players could use for boosts or to pull off more impressive tricks. Pure was well-received by fans and critics, exemplified by its 85 critic score and 7.8 user score on Metacritic.

6 1 vs. 100

1 vs. 100 was an online multiplayer game that was released in 2009 and was based on a TV show of the same name. Rather than tasking players with killing each other or embarking on quests like most multiplayer games, 1 vs. 100 tested players’ general knowledge.

The competition wasn’t just for fun, as players had the chance to win real prizes, such as Microsoft Points and Xbox Live Arcade games. 1 vs. 100 was largely a flash in the pan, though there are some people still voicing their hopes for a resurgence.

5 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West was released by Namco Bandai Games on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2010, before coming to PC just over three years later. The action-adventure game was developed by Ninja Theory, who are best known today for their work on DmC: Devil May Cry and Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West is one of many games on this list that was enjoyed by fans and critics but didn’t quite reach the heights of Game of the Year contenders and has consequently been lost to time.

4 Split/Second

Split/Second was the next game developed by Black Rock Studio after the aforementioned Pure. The game puts players in a fictional reality TV show and lets them remotely destroy parts of the environment with a mechanic known as “power plays.”

Split/Second received a positive reception from critics, scoring 82 on Metacritic. However, the game is rarely mentioned today as it suffers from being in amongst a crowded genre with similar games from the time like Burnout Paradise overshadowing it.

3 Brink

When it was announced that Bethesda was publishing a multiplayer-centric first-person shooter with parkour movement, there was understandably a ton of hype. Brink‘s marketing continued this momentum, with eye-catching art designs and trailers that made the game look like an absolute blast.

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated game fell flat after critics and fans swiftly dismissed the game for feeling unfinished and relatively generic. The game was largely forgotten about just a few years after it was released, though there are some who appreciate the game today for its class-based character system and lore, which were ahead of their time.

2 Kameo: Elements of Power

Considering that the original Xbox launched with Halo: Combat Evolved, there were high expectations when the Xbox 360’s launch titles were announced. Microsoft Game Studios’ Kameo drew a ton of hype in particular, as the action-adventure game was developed by the highly-esteemed development team, Rare.

Just like Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, Kameo was positively received by fans and critics and considered a success, though it fell short of the console’s top games and is rarely brought up in conversation today.

1 Stranglehold

Stranglehold is another game on this that turned heads in the build-up to its release. This was predominantly due to the announcement that John Woo, a famous action film director and producer, would be working on the game. The action movie influences were clear to see, as Stranglehold let players pull off cinematic kills with their ability to dive in slow-motion while firing weapons.

Stangelohold was well received by critics, exemplified its 77 Metascore, though its John Woo connection and cinematic action sequences weren’t enough to keep the game in the minds of the gaming community.

