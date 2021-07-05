10 Unresolved Mysteries & Plot Holes Left Hanging In Scarlet Nexus – GameRant

Scarlet Nexus will undoubtedly leave some fans scratching their heads. The game’s narrative can be tough to keep up with, especially when it comes to its ending. Regardless of whether or not one plays through both campaigns, which is recommended, there are still things left unexplained.

Naturally, certain issues with the game have left fans with more than a few questions. Whether or not Bandai Namco will address these questions in a sequel or DLC remains to be seen. For now, fans will have to think about the answers to these on their own.

10 So Many Problems Would Be Solved By Talking It Out

Misunderstandings are a great way for a game to cause conflict. Instead of talking things out rationally, parties tend to jump to conclusions. The cast of Scarlet Nexus is no different. If Kasane told Yuito the truth about the future it could have saved a lot of time. It also doesn’t make sense that both groups fight in the main story but Yuito and Kasane can get closer to enemies during bonding episodes in the game.

9 How Time Travel Works

The end of Scarlet Nexus will assuredly leave players scratching their heads in regards to Karen using the Red Strings to reset the world. Had Karen never existed, it would have changed so many things in the overall narrative.

Luka is another great example. His life would have been completely different without a brother. The rules aren’t fully explained, which is one of the game’s many issues.

8 The Time-Period

It takes a while to establish, but this game takes place in an alternate universe. In this universe, colonists from the moon after having migrated there years before, return to reclaim the Earth. The initial humans of this universe presumably left the planet during the BC era. This is supposed to be an alternate reality but given the timeline, plenty of things still seem a little far-fetched.

7 The True Assassin Of Yuito’s Father

While Yuito initially thinks Kasane assassinated his father, he’s fairly quick to believe in her innocence. He’s not even mad so much as he is confused. When Kagero admits that he was the culprit Yuito has a much easier time accepting his guilt. The differences in his reaction to Kasane and Kagero seem a little bizarre. It’s a strange dynamic, and hopefully, one that’s expanded upon.

6 Kagero Is In Trouble But Not Kyoka

Another thing about Kagero’s fate is that his crimes warrant him as a war criminal. He’s basically going to prison after he helps the OSF find a few missing Moon spies. Kyoka seems to be getting away scot-free. There’s a line, in the end, hinting that her sentence is more lenient because she is cooperating but so is Kagero. Kyoka didn’t kill Chief Sumeragi but she assuredly killed others for her government.

5 What Was Up With Karen’s Final Form?

There are a lot of final bosses in Yuito’s campaign. Every one of them is unique, but one particular boss stands out among the rest. One of Karen Travers’ boss fights makes it seem like he’s going to turn into an Other which, would be fitting. Instead, he’s surrounded by various powerful statues, similar to Summons from Final Fantasy. It’s never explained what these things are in the game.

4 The Rain Revealing Alice

After the slew of boss battles with Karen, reality is snapped back to the present. It’s here that Fubuki finally arrives to hug Karen. At this point, it starts to rain, seemingly just over them. This is where a vision of Alice appears. Can Alice time travel through death via rain or was it just symbolic and in Karen’s mind the whole time?

3 Sharing Memories To Revive Yuito

Toward the end of Scarlet Nexus Yuito strains his powers too much. This causes him to pass out and apparently start to gradually fade away. He would have died if not for Kasane and the others piecing Yuito together via memories. It’s explained as if it’s the most normal thing in the world but could have benefitted from a better explanation.

2 What Happened To The Giant Other?

In Togetsu, Yuito and the others come face to face with a giant Other. This leads into a mini-game of sorts that has the player running away from it as a bridge collapses.

They eventually escape by hitting it with debris but the amount thrown doesn’t seem like enough to take it out. It’s one of those plot points that should have been circled back to in an actual boss fight.

1 Yuito Abandoning The OSF

After the first ending, Scarlet Nexus jumps ahead three months. It’s here that Yuito tells everyone he is leaving the OSF. Yuito has always shown himself to be determined and has repeatedly stated his desire to stay in the OSF as long as possible. So this decision seems to come out of nowhere.

Yuito claims that his sudden loss of power serves as his motivation, but that’s questionable. Why quit ahead of the mind wipe which may or may not happen? This could simply be a setup for a sequel where Yuito returns to the battlefield.

