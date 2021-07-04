Segun Adewole Published 4 July 2021

One of the top three finalists on music reality show, Nigerian Idol, Akunna Okechukwu, found her way into the show after persuasion from a friend.

She also got support from her co-workers who encouraged her to participate in the sixth season of the reality TV show.

From being among the last 11 contestants, Akunna emerged as one of the top three finalists on the show.

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about her.

1. Akunna was born on the 10th of August 1997 to an aeroplane captain, Eugene Okey Imoh.

2. She’s of the Igbo ethnic group and hails from Abia State in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

3. The 23-year-old practices Christianity as her religion.

4. The singer attended Federal Government College, Umuahia and graduated from Abia State University in 2018.

5. She works a 9-5 job at a top corporate and commercial law firm in Nigeria and has handled a couple of contracts and some legal consulting for top shots in the entertainment industry.

6. Before Nigerian Idols, Akunna had been showcasing her vocal talent on her social media platforms.

7. She has a dream of working with singers Tiwa Savage and Seyi Shay, and break the myth of females singers always fighting and not getting along.

8. After the Nigerian Idols show, the singer plans on starting a show on Youtube.

9. She recently revealed that she has never had a boyfriend even though she had been with someone for a month.

10. The singer was recently quoted to have said, “I want to be a motivation to professionals. I know I have the talent, and I want the whole world to see that there is this side of me.”