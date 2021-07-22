10 things in tech: TikTok algorithm — Uber talent exodus — Steve Jobs NFT – Business Insider

Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here.

1. The secret factors that influence your TikTok algorithm were just revealed. The algorithm, which determines which videos populate your “For You” page, is influenced by how long you watch or hover over videos. Here’s what else we’ve learned about the algorithm.

2. WeWork made staff fill empty desks so it seemed business was booming during investor tours. Plus, they’d throw parties to create an illusion of community, and play “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G., according to a new book. Read more of the book’s insights into WeWork’s culture.

3. Uber is losing full-time employees at a concerning pace. So many employees have left that executives had to address questions about the problem at recent all-hands meetings. Check out our exclusive report on Uber’s climbing attrition rates.

4. A handwritten job application from 18-year-old Steve Jobs is selling as a NFT. Said to be Jobs’ first application, the paper will also be sold in print form as part of an event that tests which of the two is considered more valuable. See the application that will sell in the “NFT versus Physical” auction.

5. Google Maps can now show New Yorkers how busy individual subway cars are. The company said the new feature will let users see live crowd data on each transit car so they can sit in a less crowded space. Here’s what you need to know.

6. Hundreds of Google employees are demanding the company change how it handles sexual-misconduct claims. The tech giant’s employee union has called for an end to what it calls an “insidious process”. Read more about the demands put forward by workers.

7. Biden tapped a prominent Google foe to head up the Justice Department’s antitrust division. His pick, Jonathan Kanter, is a well-known antitrust lawyer who has represented companies like Yelp and Microsoft against Google. What Biden’s pick means for the tech giant.

8. Tesla knocked $500 off a hardware upgrade for its Full Self Driving after backlash. In 2016, the company said its cars would come with FSD hardware — so customers weren’t thrilled when it announced last week it’d cost $1,500 instead. Get the rundown on the backlash.

9. Coatue’s Arielle Zuckerberg convinced a startup to quit fundraising and sign a deal with a hedge fund. The CEO of LiveControl said he closed the round after a week because he was impressed by Zuckerberg. A look at how she swooned the startup.

10. These 57 fintechs are building the behind-the-scenes tech revolutionizing Wall Street. We asked investors to share the most promising fintechs of the year. From business management software to payroll systems, these are their top picks.

