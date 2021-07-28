10-teams-the-acc-should-target

Now that the news of Texas and Oklahoma both bolting the Big 12 for the SEC is official, the fallout really comes into picture.

Is the SEC done adding?

What becomes of the current Big 12?

What does the Big Ten respond with?

Can the ACC finally land Notre Dame?

Since Notre Dame is in a friends with benefits relationship with the ACC, let’s take a look at 10 schools the ACC should at least be reaching out to through a back door right now.

10. Notre Dame

Credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way right away. The Notre Dame faithful don’t want it (myself included), but Jim Phillips and the ACC wouldn’t be doing their job if they didn’t try to catch their white whale.

9. Appalachian State

Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Once known only for pulling a major upset of Michigan, Appalachian State has played some pretty good football since making the move to FBS in 2014, having qualified for a bowl game each of the last six seasons. Location would be a natural fit for the ACC.

8. Coastal Carolina

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Chanticleers are getting set for just their fifth season at the FBS level but they’re an up and comer that has shown the ability to compete (11-1 last year) and that fits perfectly in terms of location.

7. Temple

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC has had teams in significant markets for years (Atlanta, Boston, Pittsburgh just to name a few) but one they haven’t is Philadelphia. The Owls are inconsistent on the field but would be worth a call if some of those ahead decline.

6. Memphis

Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC currently plays football in nine different states (10 if you count Notre Dame), but one is not Tennessee. Something to consider for a program that is a regular bowl game and NCAA basketball tournament attendee.

5. Central Florida

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Want to try and dominate the state of Florida as a conference? Add in another school from the state to try and build rivalries with already settled Florida State and Miami. You could add South Florida to the list as well but more winning and a bigger enrollment would give UCF the obvious edge.

4. Cincinnati

File courtesy of USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati has been among the strongest Group of Five football programs for quite some time and like Memphis, regularly sends the basketball team to the dance. It would bring the ACC to Ohio, a state absolutely loaded with football talent.

3. West Virginia

Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

With the Big 12 falling apart at the seams it would appear any of the remaining eight from the conference would be open game. West Virginia never felt like a Big 12 team to start with and a move to the ACC would bring back some of their old rivalries from the Big East, mainly with Pitt.

2. Texas A&M

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody is more upset about Texas and Oklahoma’s move to the SEC than Texas A&M who just happily bailed on the Longhorns and Sooners a decade ago. How mad are they? I’m sure Jim Phillips is putting someone on the phone and finding out.

1. Ohio State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

If it wasn’t for Ohio State stepping up last summer the Big Ten would have gone without football. We know the Buckeyes explored going independent last year and if the Big Ten wasn’t to expand, might the Buckeyes be tempted to look for a conference that does? Because of what it would also do to the Big Ten, this would be the move the ACC could make to throw a counter Bioreports News back at the SEC and show they’re not laying down. (And if they at all are you might as well call Penn State, Michigan, and Wisconsin while you’re at it)

