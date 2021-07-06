Home News Africa 10 suspected gunmen in police uniform abduct Gov Ayade’s aide – bioreports Nigeria
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted Oscar Ofuka, the special adviser to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on cocoa production.

bioreports gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday morning when the gunmen numbering about ten, invaded the premises of Cross River Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC) and whisked away the victim.

It was learnt that the aide was at the RRBC premises to attend a flagoff of “cocoa event” by the state’s deputy governor Ivara Esu.

The state’s police commissioner, Kayode Sikiru, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Calabar said he had launched manhunt to track the vehicle and rescue the victim unhurt.

A journalist at the broadcast cooperation, Mr Sunny Inah, who was at the scene, also confirmed the incident, saying Ofuka was nabbed by some men in police uniform.

Retired AIG plotting to assassinate me – Ayade’s aide cries

