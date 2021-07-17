10 popular apps to edit videos on your smartphone for YouTube, Instagram and more – Gadgets Now

If you are thinking of starting your own YouTube channel or making videos for Instagram or other platforms then you need to know how to record videos and edit them as well. With smartphones offering good hardware specifications and cameras, you can start creating videos without any other equipment. Also, there are lots of apps out there to help you to edit videos on-the-go, however, here are 10 popular video editing apps for your smartphone that you can choose to begin with. Note that most of the apps require a subscription to unlock all features.

110 Kinemaster Mobile Video Editor KineMaster is one of the most popular video editing apps that is available on Android, Chrome OS, iPhone and iPad. If you are serious about making videos, then this app will help you create videos easily with a wide range of editing features. However, note that you need to pay a subscription fee to get all features and export videos without the ‘Kinemaster watermark’.



210 ​PowerDirector – Video Editor, Video Maker PowerDirector is a well-known video editing app that lets you edit 4K videos and export them too. You get a range of video editing features with the Chroma key option too.



310 ​Inshot Video editor and maker InShot is a popular video editing app that lets you create quick videos for social media purposes. You don’t need to spend a lot of time learning the app.



410 ​GoPro Quik Video Editor and Maker If you are new into video editing and looking for a free app for making short videos, then the GoPro Quik app is a good place to start. Of course, it doesn’t come with a lot of features, but it will help get the basic idea of video editing and also help you create videos quickly.



510 ​Clips for Apple iPhone users Clips is a free to use app for iPhone users that lets you make your videos with predefined settings. For starters, you can depend on Clips to make short videos while you keep learning to master your editing skills.



610 ​ActionDirector Video Editor ActionDirector Video Editor is an easy-to-use video editing app that is quite popular among Android phone users.



710 Vimeo Create Video Editor and Smart Video Maker This is another video editing app that you can try that lets you trim videos, add effects, text and more easily.



810 FilmoraGo FilmoraGo does a good job when it comes to editing basic videos quickly on your smartphone.



910 Filmr – Video Editor and Video Maker For beginners, Filmr is another good app to start with video editing. It’s easy to use and you can create good quality videos for social media usage.

