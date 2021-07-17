Home Technology 10 popular apps to edit videos on your smartphone for YouTube, Instagram and more – Gadgets Now
Technology

10 popular apps to edit videos on your smartphone for YouTube, Instagram and more – Gadgets Now

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
10-popular-apps-to-edit-videos-on-your-smartphone-for-youtube,-instagram-and-more-–-gadgets-now

Sat, Jul 17, 2021 | Updated 12.41PM IST

Gadgets Now

Gadgets Now Bureau17 Jul, 2021, 09:56AM IST

FacebookTwitterLinkedin

If you are thinking of starting your own YouTube channel or making videos for Instagram or other platforms then you need to know how to record videos and edit them as well. With smartphones offering good hardware specifications and cameras, you can start creating videos without any other equipment. Also, there are lots of apps out there to help you to edit videos on-the-go, however, here are 10 popular video editing apps for your smartphone that you can choose to begin with. Note that most of the apps require a subscription to unlock all features.

GadgetsNow

110

Kinemaster Mobile Video Editor

KineMaster is one of the most popular video editing apps that is available on Android, Chrome OS, iPhone and iPad. If you are serious about making videos, then this app will help you create videos easily with a wide range of editing features. However, note that you need to pay a subscription fee to get all features and export videos without the ‘Kinemaster watermark’.

GadgetsNow

210

​PowerDirector – Video Editor, Video Maker

PowerDirector is a well-known video editing app that lets you edit 4K videos and export them too. You get a range of video editing features with the Chroma key option too.

GadgetsNow

310

​Inshot Video editor and maker

InShot is a popular video editing app that lets you create quick videos for social media purposes. You don’t need to spend a lot of time learning the app.

GadgetsNow

410

​GoPro Quik Video Editor and Maker

If you are new into video editing and looking for a free app for making short videos, then the GoPro Quik app is a good place to start. Of course, it doesn’t come with a lot of features, but it will help get the basic idea of video editing and also help you create videos quickly.

GadgetsNow

510

​Clips for Apple iPhone users

Clips is a free to use app for iPhone users that lets you make your videos with predefined settings. For starters, you can depend on Clips to make short videos while you keep learning to master your editing skills.

GadgetsNow

610

​ActionDirector Video Editor

ActionDirector Video Editor is an easy-to-use video editing app that is quite popular among Android phone users.

GadgetsNow

710

Vimeo Create Video Editor and Smart Video Maker

This is another video editing app that you can try that lets you trim videos, add effects, text and more easily.

GadgetsNow

810

FilmoraGo

FilmoraGo does a good job when it comes to editing basic videos quickly on your smartphone.

GadgetsNow

910

Filmr – Video Editor and Video Maker

For beginners, Filmr is another good app to start with video editing. It’s easy to use and you can create good quality videos for social media usage.

GadgetsNow

1010

​Adobe Premiere Rush

Adobe Premiere Rush is a new app from the house of Adobe that lets you create and edit video. It’s a cross-device video editing app that lets you work on the same video on Android, iOS, Windows and macOS.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

US Customs Seized Record Counterfeit Headphones | HYPEBEAST...

World Emoji Day: New Emojis Await Approval, iOS...

Players have already unlocked the first Ultra Unlock...

9to5Mac Happy Hour 338: Apple TV spatial audio,...

Dead by Daylight Killer Guide: The Doctor (Perks,...

World Emoji Day 2021: Facebook rolls out new...

Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as the World’s No. 2...

Microsoft Teams is getting a whole new look...

10 popular apps to edit videos on your...

Fake AirPods are a $3.2 billion ‘problem’ for...

Leave a Reply