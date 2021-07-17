10 of the Best Tools to Find Influencers on Social Media – Business 2 Community

Social media influencers are digital marketers’ second-best allies, coming right after reliable and versatile social media tools. SMM tools are many; in this post, we’ll focus on those that offer influencer marketing features, i.e. identifying and managing social media influencers of various scope.

Influencer marketing is cost-effective and personal in the best possible way, as it allows brands to build intimate customer relationships and reach new audiences by word of their favorite influencer’s mouth rather than targeted ads or celebrity endorsement. In the world of digital everything, influencers can be a brand’s best friends, provided the brand is armed with the right tools to find the right brand ambassadors.

Let’s look at some of the best social media tools for finding influencers. We’ll explore options for every budget and activity scope, so make sure you stay put and give a try to the tool that looks like the best fit for your needs.

1. Awario — influencer research via industry, competition, and brand intel

Awario dashboard

Awario is a social media listening tool, which means it searches social media 24/7 to find every mention of your brand, competitors, industry, product, or any keyword you have in mind. It then analyzes the data and presents you with the insights needed at any given step of your marketing work — from audience analysis to content research.

Awario is a great tool to start with because it lets you run a quick scan of your business environment and uncover niche-specific social media influencers in 3 ways:

by monitoring your industry — opinion leaders and key publishers

by monitoring your competition — brand ambassadors

by monitoring mentions of your brand/company/products — influential mentioners and prospective brand ambassadors

The tool’s Boolean search mode and advanced filtering allow for laser-sharp monitoring and influencer identification — brilliant for uncovering micro-influencers (10-100K followers). Awario lets you check user profiles and interact with influencers in-app, which makes for a smooth influencer workflow.

Pricing: starts at $29/mo. A 7-day free trial is available.

2. Brandwatch — instant discovery of top influencers

Brandwatch

Brandtwatch is another social listening platform that does the job of finding social media influencers while also offering a slew of other social listening perks. Brandwatch is perfect as an Enterprise-level social media tool with advanced analytics and reliable insights.

Brandwatch boasts a database of 450M people to assist companies in finding micro-influencers for any niche. The tool relies on its own Influence Score to help companies pick brand ambassadors with not only the right following but also proven engagement records.

Brandwatch is built to measure the efficiency of any marketing efforts. As part of its influencer marketing functionality, the tool monitors purchase intent and benchmarks the ROI of campaigns.

Pricing: available upon request.

3. Influencer One — influencer marketing collaboration as a team

Influencer One

Talkwalker’s Influencer One is an advanced influencer marketing solution for large teams. It relies on a live database of over 6M influencers and empowers companies to find brand ambassadors, build relationships, as well as plan and execute influencer marketing campaigns.

Since Talkwalker is an Enterprise-level tool, it’s perfect for large teams managing influencer workflows and campaigns. In addition to sophisticated teamwork features, it offers consistent, reportable metrics that help translate the impact of influencer marketing into ROI.

Pricing: available upon request. A free demo is also available.

4. BuzzSumo — influencer and content sourcing across platforms

Buzzsumo

BuzzSumo is a content curation, influencer marketing, and social media monitoring platform. It offers smooth navigation through tons and tons of social media posts and connects businesses to influencers along the way. All search results are exportable and shareable for further discussion with the team.

BuzzSumo is also great for identifying sure-fire boosters to your existing content. By delivering the most powerful social media influencers to you, the tool helps promote content organically while also growing your customer base.

Search Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, scan influencer performance for most relevant and telling metrics, set up influencer alerts to be able to react to the posts first — and there’s your influencer workflow ready!

Pricing: starts at $99/mo. A 7-day free trial is available.

5. Mention — industry analytics and opinion leaders

Mention

Mention is a social media monitoring and management tool that offers solid influencer marketing features. As the name suggests, it’s built to find mentions of whatever keywords you have in mind (brand name, competitors, products, etc.) to then analyze the data and uncover influencers among many valuable insights.

Mention is great for sourcing influencers from conversations around your own company or competition. Based on how well competitors’ influencers work for their respective audiences, reach out to the ones who strike the most meaningful connections, and see if you can turn them into your own brand ambassadors.

To help you make an even better estimate of influencers’ efficiency and ROI, Mention offers built-in influencer scores based on opinion leaders’ total reach.

Pricing: starts at $29/mo. A free version and free trial are also available.

6. Upfluence — data-driven influencer discovery

Upfluence

Upfluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps companies find brand ambassadors either among their own customers and followers or in Upfluence’s 3M+ influencer database. The tool offers an extensive procedure for selecting influencers with measurable potential and proven records.

To make influencer selection truly data-driven, Upfluence relies on insights ranging from keyword suggestions to earned media value (EMV). You can also check price estimates and plan your budget accordingly to make sure all company expenses are well-matched to the influencers who truly drive engagement and bring tangible results.

Pricing: available upon request.

7. Traackr — planning and optimization of influencer investment

Traackr

Traackr is a designated influencer marketing platform that focuses on the optimization of influencer investment. The tool boasts its own database of over 6M influencer profiles to help companies find and build relationships with influencers across platforms and locations.

Traackr is also brilliant for running influencer campaigns. The tool provides customizable workflows for every campaign type there is, and relies on a predictive calculator to empower brands to keep better track of their campaign budgets.

The analytics offered by Traackr cover performance by influencer, campaign, and program results. By benchmarking your market performance, the tool provides insights for growing and managing programs globally.

Pricing: available upon request.

8. Klear — smart influencer discovery and in-depth analytics

Klear

Klear is an influencer marketing software powered by a smart influencer engine that helps companies discover location- and category-specific social media influencers. The tool offers extensive filtering to make sure every brand can find its perfect influencer.

Klear sources influencers based on region, language, industry, hashtag, price range, previous collaborations, and then some. The tool’s AI-powered technology is also capable of detecting and reporting fake followers to suggest the safest and most profitable influencer connections.

Once the influencers have been established, Klear provides detailed performance and audience analytics to help companies gain an even better understanding of influencer potential and measure future efficiency.

Pricing: available after a demo.

9. Grin — advanced management of influencers, creators, and campaigns

Grin is an influencer marketing management solution that has you covered on every aspect of influencer workflow. Grin’s suite of recruitment tools empowers companies to find influencers and creators or import their current brand ambassadors for truly smooth influencer management.

Use the tool’s influencer CRM to improve email outreach and set up one-inbox management of influencers, creators, and campaigns. Grin boasts its own AI tool that makes navigation around creators’ submissions quick and efficient, as it can sort content by color, post engagement, caption, or hashtag.

Grin’s reporting dashboard is there to make sure you can always tie influencer performance to KPIs and translate progress into solid metrics. Moreover, the tool has an eCommerce integration meant to provide revenue attribution and track conversions.

Pricing: available after a demo.

10. Veloce — influencer directory

Veloce

Veloce is an influencer directory and a membership service that offers a search engine to help brands identify their perfect influencers. The directory bridges content creators and companies and is open for submissions from both sides.

Veloce allows you to look for social media influencers in a specific country or globally. In addition to the directory being carefully sorted out as is, you can filter influencers further to make sure you find creators with the highest reach, engagement, and ROI.

Pricing: € 9.90/mo. Free access is also available.

Wrapping up

Social media influencers come and go. Carefully selected brand ambassadors, on the other hand, tend to last and build one of a kind sense community. Make sure you test some of the best social media tools built to help brands find and manage influencers smoothly and efficiently. I hope my listicle helps you get things started.