10 No Makeup Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow that Prove Self-Love Works – Women’s Health

Christine Giordano x GettyGetty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow, 48-year-old mother of two and award-winning actress, flaunts her glowing, silky smooth skin on Instagram, instilling envy and intrigue in all of her followers. On top of running an uber-successful company and having a stunning family, Paltrow retains her youthful complexion.
The Goop CEO promotes clean beauty and sells her own line of “glow-inducing skincare.” Between the products and the posts, GP leaves her fans eager to hear more of her secrets. How does she stay so young and confident?!
Alongside her mother, Blythe Danner, during an interview in August 2020, Paltrow provided the most elegant answer possible to this question. In response to her 17-year-old daughter, Apple, asking “at what age did you feel the prettiest,” Paltrow shed new light on the difficult process of aging and redefined what it means to feel beautiful. “I think when you see your face start to change, you don’t necessarily feel your most beautiful externally,” Paltrow notes. She continues with more optimism: “But the irony is, it’s that time in your life [your older ages] when you actually really like yourself and love yourself so you sort of internally feel really beautiful.”
For those wondering, Gwyneth Paltrow said her most beautiful age was in her late 30s. Her mother’s answer was 50, attributing her feelings of beauty to the same self-love Paltrow described. Are those good answers or what? Clearly, these young spirits only get more beautiful with age.
Here is proof. Below are 10 no-makeup Instagram posts of Gwyneth Paltrow with special appearances by her equally stunning mother and daughter.
1
May 2021
Who doesn’t love a good at-home shot? They’re as honest as social media gets. GP flashes us a make-up free face and a glimpse into her killer closet.
2
April 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow and her mini me (a.k.a. 17-year-old daughter Apple) show off a new Goop product during a lazy morning.
3
March 2021
A heartfelt birthday post where Paltrow rocks the makeup-free look and cozy turtleneck. Gotta love celeb besties.
4
February 2021
Could another secret to eternal youth be meditation? Seems worth a shot!
5
February 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow and her mother, Blythe Danner, snuggle in for this tender and all-natural selfie. The birthday caption below is enough to bring anyone to tears.
6
January 2021
Do Sunday Scaries even exist when you look this good!?
7
November 2020
Paltrow snapped the classic voting selfie, made all the more powerful by her no-makeup, still breathtaking look. Smize, girlfriend.
8
October 2020
As makeup-free as it could possibly get. Queen of making Instagram casual again.
9
October 2020
GP posts a candid at home trying on a new skirt. (Love it, btw!)
10
July 2020
Twins!? Seriously. How! Does! She! Do! It!? Gwyneth and Apple cool off in the shade together while snapping this adorbs selfie.
