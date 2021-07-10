10 No Makeup Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow that Prove Self-Love Works – Women’s Health

Gwyneth Paltrow, 48-year-old mother of two and award-winning actress, flaunts her glowing, silky smooth skin on Instagram, instilling envy and intrigue in all of her followers. On top of running an uber-successful company and having a stunning family, Paltrow retains her youthful complexion.

The Goop CEO promotes clean beauty and sells her own line of “glow-inducing skincare.” Between the products and the posts, GP leaves her fans eager to hear more of her secrets. How does she stay so young and confident?!



Alongside her mother, Blythe Danner, during an interview in August 2020, Paltrow provided the most elegant answer possible to this question. In response to her 17-year-old daughter, Apple, asking “at what age did you feel the prettiest,” Paltrow shed new light on the difficult process of aging and redefined what it means to feel beautiful. “I think when you see your face start to change, you don’t necessarily feel your most beautiful externally,” Paltrow notes. She continues with more optimism: “But the irony is, it’s that time in your life [your older ages] when you actually really like yourself and love yourself so you sort of internally feel really beautiful.”

For those wondering, Gwyneth Paltrow said her most beautiful age was in her late 30s. Her mother’s answer was 50, attributing her feelings of beauty to the same self-love Paltrow described. Are those good answers or what? Clearly, these young spirits only get more beautiful with age.

Here is proof. Below are 10 no-makeup Instagram posts of Gwyneth Paltrow with special appearances by her equally stunning mother and daughter.