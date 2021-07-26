10-media-organisations-accredited,-others-barred-from-nnamdi-kanu’s-trial

A file photo of Nnamdi Kanu.

A total of 10 media organisations have been accredited to cover the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This was confirmed in a document marked FHC/ABJ/INFO/026 and signed by the Chief Information Officer of the Federal High Court, Dr Catherine Christopher.

The document dated July 23, 2021, listed the accredited media organisations which comprised broadcast and print to include Herald, NTA, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Channels TV, AIT, The Nation, Premium Times, This Day, Daily Independent, and TVC.

However, other broadcast and print media organisations were barred from covering the proceeding at the court.

Kanu was first arrested in 2015 on charges bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, and managing an unlawful society.

Other allegations levelled against him by the government were the publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, and improper importation of goods, among others.

The IPOB leader was initially detained and arraigned in court, but he fled the country in 2017 after he was granted bail for medical reasons.

While he was away, he was sighted in Israel and had continued to rally his supporters in Nigeria to achieve the secession of a significant part of Nigeria’s southern region to form the Republic of Biafra.

About four years since he jumped bail, Kanu was intercepted on June 27 and repatriated to Nigeria in an operation conducted by Nigerian security operatives in collaboration with international partners, to face the charges for which he was arrested.

As early as 8:15 on Monday morning, Channels Television crew noticed heavy security presence within the court premises and its surroundings.

Armed security operatives blocked the major entrances to the court, leading to the slow movement of vehicles on roads leading to the court.

Shortly after Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and his team arrived at the court, a mild drama ensued as the lawyers and journalists were denied entry by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Thereafter, the situation was calmed after the security operatives cleared the accredited journalists and others expected to witness the proceedings.

As of 9:45am, Kanu had yet to be brought to the court.