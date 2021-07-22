Home News America 10 injured in explosion at Dippin’ Dots factory
The cause of the eruption is not known.

July 22, 2021, 2:17 PM

2 min read

Ten people have been injured in an explosion at a Kentucky Dippin’ Dots factory.

The explosion took place Wednesday at a Dippin’ Dots-owned facility on Industrial Drive in Paducah. The site is not where the ice cream is made, but where ingredients for a third-party company are produced, officials said.

A truck was unloading liquid nitrogen when the eruption took place, but it’s unclear exactly what caused the explosion, Paducah police spokeswoman Robin Newberry said to local ABC Kentucky affiliate WPSD Wednesday.

The 10 injured people were taken to two local hospitals, Newberry said.

Dippin’ Dots, which is headquartered in Paducah, told ABC News: “This is a terrible accident … At this moment, our focus is on the well-being of our fellow employees who were injured.”

The company said they’re working with authorities for a complete investigation into the incident.

Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer also released a statement to ABC News: “My heart is with our employees, especially those injured in this afternoon’s terrible incident. I care deeply for our employees — they are family to me. Please join me in praying for our employees.”

ABC News

