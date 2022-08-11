10-gorgeous-monasteries-in-ladakh-and-spiti

Priya Srivastava, TIMESOFINDIA.COM, TRAVEL TRENDS, INDIA
Updated : Aug 10, 2022, 17:24 IST
Credit: iStock
01
10 awe-inspiring monasteries in Ladakh and Spiti Valley
Ladakh and Spiti valley are two places of surreal beauty! These Himalayan destinations have been fascinating and drawing travellers from across the globe for a long time now. The history and topography of the place is unique. Also, these are two of those Indian destinations that are dotted with a number of incredible and ancient monasteries which are nothing less than enchanting and magical!
These monasteries in India have kept the Buddhist heritage alive and how!
Credit: iStock
02
Key Monastery, Spiti
This one probably needs no introduction as the Key Monastery is the largest monastery in Lahaul Spiti. Sitting at a height of 4166 m, this monastery trains nearly 300 lamas every year.
Credit: iStock
03
Tabo, Spiti
Tabo monastery is among the oldest monasteries of India. Set on the banks of the Spiti River, it is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The monastery is also famous for housing the 9 beautiful Buddhist temples, one among which features the holy ‘Wheel of Law’.
Credit: iStock
04
Tayul Monastery, Spiti
Another ancient monastery in Spiti, Tayul stands at an elevation of 3900 m in the Bhaga Valley. The monastery is noted for its 12 ft tall statue of Padmasambhava and the 108 wheels.
Credit: iStock
05
Giu, Spiti
Giu Monastery is renowned for being home to an over 500-year-old mummy, which is a wonder in itself. It is one of the very few mummies of Tibetan descent! It is believed to be of a monk, and if accounts are to go by, its hair and nails are still growing!
Credit: iStock
06
Dhankar, Spiti
Founded in the 16th century, Dhankar Monastery, at an elevation of 3800 m above sea level, is a sight to behold. It is also one of the most frequented monasteries in the Spiti region.
Credit: iStock
07
Lamayuru, Ladakh
Lamayuru looks otherworldly! The monastery was founded in the 11th century on a mountain. It is among the oldest and largest monasteries in Ladakh. The mask festival held here makes for a great spectacle.
Credit: iStock
08
Diskit, Ladakh
Diskit is counted among the oldest and the most beautiful monasteries in Ladakh. Sitting peacefully in the Nubra Valley, Diskit was founded in the 14th century by Changzem Tsera Zangpo.
Credit: iStock
09
Hemis, Ladakh
One of the most famous monasteries in Ladakh and in India, Hemis was constructed during the period of King Singge Namgyal. It is the largest monastery in the region and is noted for its 12 m long Thanka and a grand copper statue of Buddha.
Credit: iStock
10
Phugtal, Ladakh
Phugtal in Ladakh is set on a lovely hill, and a trek is the only way to it, which also makes it one of the most inaccessible monasteries in Ladakh. It is one of the remotest Tibetan gompas in the country and it’s mesmerising! You’ll be amazed to see the beauty of the real and rugged India, which includes mighty mountains and green valleys. Simply divine!
Credit: iStock
11
Alchi, Ladakh
Another gorgeous structure, Alchi is one of the largest and oldest monasteries of Ladakh. It is a branch of Likir founded by Lotsawa Rinchen Zangpo. The complex features three sections, namely Dukhang, Sum-tsek, and Manjushri Temple. The murals here are otherworldly and travellers are often left gaping in awe.