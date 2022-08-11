Home WORLD NEWS 10 gorgeous monasteries in Ladakh and Spiti
10 gorgeous monasteries in Ladakh and Spiti

Priya Srivastava, TIMESOFINDIA.COM, TRAVEL TRENDS, INDIA
Updated : Aug 10, 2022, 17:24 IST

10 awe-inspiring monasteries in Ladakh and Spiti ValleyCredit: iStock

01

Ladakh and Spiti valley are two places of surreal beauty! These Himalayan destinations have been fascinating and drawing travellers from across the globe for a long time now. The history and topography of the place is unique. Also, these are two of those Indian destinations that are dotted with a number of incredible and ancient monasteries which are nothing less than enchanting and magical!

These monasteries in India have kept the Buddhist heritage alive and how!

Key Monastery, SpitiCredit: iStock

02

Key Monastery, Spiti

This one probably needs no introduction as the Key Monastery is the largest monastery in Lahaul Spiti. Sitting at a height of 4166 m, this monastery trains nearly 300 lamas every year.

Tabo, SpitiCredit: iStock

03

Tabo, Spiti

Tabo monastery is among the oldest monasteries of India. Set on the banks of the Spiti River, it is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The monastery is also famous for housing the 9 beautiful Buddhist temples, one among which features the holy ‘Wheel of Law’.

Tayul Monastery, SpitiCredit: iStock

04

Tayul Monastery, Spiti

Another ancient monastery in Spiti, Tayul stands at an elevation of 3900 m in the Bhaga Valley. The monastery is noted for its 12 ft tall statue of Padmasambhava and the 108 wheels.

Giu, SpitiCredit: iStock

05

Giu, Spiti

Giu Monastery is renowned for being home to an over 500-year-old mummy, which is a wonder in itself. It is one of the very few mummies of Tibetan descent! It is believed to be of a monk, and if accounts are to go by, its hair and nails are still growing!

Dhankar, SpitiCredit: iStock

06

Dhankar, Spiti

Founded in the 16th century, Dhankar Monastery, at an elevation of 3800 m above sea level, is a sight to behold. It is also one of the most frequented monasteries in the Spiti region.

Lamayuru, LadakhCredit: iStock

07

Lamayuru, Ladakh

Lamayuru looks otherworldly! The monastery was founded in the 11th century on a mountain. It is among the oldest and largest monasteries in Ladakh. The mask festival held here makes for a great spectacle.

Diskit, LadakhCredit: iStock

08

Diskit, Ladakh

Diskit is counted among the oldest and the most beautiful monasteries in Ladakh. Sitting peacefully in the Nubra Valley, Diskit was founded in the 14th century by Changzem Tsera Zangpo.

Hemis, LadakhCredit: iStock

09

Hemis, Ladakh

One of the most famous monasteries in Ladakh and in India, Hemis was constructed during the period of King Singge Namgyal. It is the largest monastery in the region and is noted for its 12 m long Thanka and a grand copper statue of Buddha.

Phugtal, LadakhCredit: iStock

10

Phugtal, Ladakh

Phugtal in Ladakh is set on a lovely hill, and a trek is the only way to it, which also makes it one of the most inaccessible monasteries in Ladakh. It is one of the remotest Tibetan gompas in the country and it’s mesmerising! You’ll be amazed to see the beauty of the real and rugged India, which includes mighty mountains and green valleys. Simply divine!

Alchi, LadakhCredit: iStock

11

Alchi, Ladakh

Another gorgeous structure, Alchi is one of the largest and oldest monasteries of Ladakh. It is a branch of Likir founded by Lotsawa Rinchen Zangpo. The complex features three sections, namely Dukhang, Sum-tsek, and Manjushri Temple. The murals here are otherworldly and travellers are often left gaping in awe.

