10 Details to Remember Before ‘Lucifer’s Final Season – TV Insider

For a third and final time, we have to prepare to say goodbye to Lucifer. (Fox canceled it after three seasons, then Netflix saved it, announced Season 5 as its last, and renewed it for one more.) And with the sixth season set to drop on Friday, September 10, when better to look back at where the drama left off at the end of Season 5B?

After all, last we saw Lucifer (Tom Ellis), his love Chloe Decker (Lauren German), angel Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), and demon Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt), they were facing off against archangel Michael (Ellis) and his forces. The goal (and prize): to become the new God, following their father’s (Dennis Haysbert) retirement to his wife’s (Tricia Helfer) universe. That came after Detective Dan Espinoza’s (Kevin Alejandro) death, but there’s already a way we could see him again.

Scroll down as we go through 10 details you should keep in mind heading into the final episodes.

Lucifer, Sixth and Final Season, Friday, September 10, Netflix