1 person missing, 7 rescued after boat accident in Boston Harbor

(CNN)A search for a missing boater is underway following an early morning boating accident in Boston Harbor, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Harbor patrol rescued seven people around 3 a.m. after the accident, the department said in a tweet.

Five people were taken to a hospital by emergency medical services, according to the tweet. The ages and conditions of the patients were not disclosed.

      “An inter-agency search [is] on going for a report of a missing boater,” said Boston Fire.

        The US Coast Guard and Massachusetts Port Authority are assisting in the search.

