One person was reportedly killed and scores injured on Saturday when suspected hoodlums attacked residents of Isiu community in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Speaking during an interview with newsmen, the traditional ruler of Isiu, Oba Olukayode Raji, said the incessant attack on the community started since he became king on Aug. 24, 2020.

“The hoodlums shot sporadically to disperse and scare residents who were going about their lawful duties.

“I am calling on the police IG and CP Lagos State to help restore peace and save my community from the hands of hoodlums and landgrabbers,” the Oba said.

He urged the police to site a station in the community, which has a population of about 3000 residents.

NAN reports that the Chairman, Isiu Community Development Association (CDA), Mr Opeyemi Taiwo, who also spoke with newsmen said the hoodlums usually carry out their heinous attacks in the night.

Taiwo said one person was shot dead on Saturday and his corpse had been taken to the Imota Police station for transfer to the mortuary.

“Isiu community has been experiencing horrific attacks since Lagos State Government gave Oba Raji his staff of office in Aug. 2020.

“One of the aspirants to throne of Obaship became angry and began to wage war against the community.

“Any time they come, they rape our wives, collect phones, motorcycles and money, nobody can sleep with two eyes closed.

“Farmers cannot go to farm and shops have remained closed,” he said.