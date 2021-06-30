1-dead,-4-injured-in-bauchi-lone-auto-crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday confirmed one person dead in a lone accident at Nabardo village on the Jos-Bauchi road.

Confirming the accident, the Bauchi State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Assistant Corp Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, informed that the accident occurred at about 3:15pm.

The sector commander informed journalists that the crash involved a Volkswagen Galaxy bus with number plate MGU 429 HK and attributed it to over-speeding.

According to Abdullahi, four other passengers, three male adults and one female adult, sustained varying degree of injuries in the accident.

He further disclosed that on being informed of the accident, operatives from its Toro unit promptly moved to the scene for rescue operation.

The victims, according to Abdullahi, were evacuated and taken to Dr Bala Clinic, Magama, for treatment.